Man kills father’s ‘murderer’ in UP

Uttar Pradesh: A man murdered his father’s accused killer in the Surwayan area of Uttar Pradesh, the police stated on Monday.

According to them, Ramesh Gautam and his companions Santosh and Shivam assaulted Rajendra Gautam with sharp-edged weapons and sticks. Rajendra Gautam, 50, was taken to a community health centre and referred to Varanasi, but he died on the route.

They said the dead individual had murdered Ramesh Gautam’s father, Vijay Shankar, two years earlier and that the son had promised to avenge his father’s death at that time. The incident occurred on Sunday night in Madhupur village.

The three suspects have been detained, according to senior police officer Priyank Jain. A significant number of police officers have been deployed in the area to ensure peace and order, he added.