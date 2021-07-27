Man shoots at wife’s lover on genitals

Chengannur: A man shot and wounded his wife’s boyfriend in the genitals. According to the police, he has been taken to a hospital in Thiruvalla. The incident, which is believed to have occurred on Saturday, was reported to the Chengannur police on Monday by hospital officials.
‘A 45-year-old guy was living with the wife (40) of another man (46) from Vadavathoor in Kottayam at Mundankavu. The couple had filed a divorce petition together. However, on Saturday, the spouse appeared in Mundankavu and fired an air gun at the lover’s genitals. After a few minutes, the lover went to a Thiruvalla private medical college,’ the officer said.
Also Read: Man takes wife to Nainital on pretext of vacation, pushes her from hill; arrested
‘He was able to return home because his injuries were minimal. However, he returned to the same hospital a few hours later with acute genital pain,’ one officer said. According to the police, no case has been filed because no written complaint about the occurrence has been received.
Post Your Comments