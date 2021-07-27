Man shoots at wife’s lover on genitals

Chengannur: A man shot and wounded his wife’s boyfriend in the genitals. According to the police, he has been taken to a hospital in Thiruvalla. The incident, which is believed to have occurred on Saturday, was reported to the Chengannur police on Monday by hospital officials.

‘A 45-year-old guy was living with the wife (40) of another man (46) from Vadavathoor in Kottayam at Mundankavu. The couple had filed a divorce petition together. However, on Saturday, the spouse appeared in Mundankavu and fired an air gun at the lover’s genitals. After a few minutes, the lover went to a Thiruvalla private medical college,’ the officer said.

Also Read: Man takes wife to Nainital on pretext of vacation, pushes her from hill; arrested

‘He was able to return home because his injuries were minimal. However, he returned to the same hospital a few hours later with acute genital pain,’ one officer said. According to the police, no case has been filed because no written complaint about the occurrence has been received.