Massive protest against Pakistan Army in PoK

Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing a big setback as thousands of people took to the streets in protest against Pakistan Army in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The protesters alleged that the Pakistan Army had rigged the elections in favour of the ruling party.

Earlier, Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) had won the assembly elections held in PoK. PTI won 25 seats in the elections. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won 11 seats and Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) won 6 seats. The PoK assembly has a total of 53 seats but only 45 are directly elected.

Also Read: An Overview Of The Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute

All the opposition parties in Pakistan have rejected the election results. ‘The assembly elections were nothing but a farce exercise to hoodwink the people’ said PoK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider. PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz rejected the results. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of PPP alleged that the elections process was rigged and rejected the results.

Earlier India had lodged strong opposition in conducting elections in the Gilgit-Baltistan region. ‘We have seen reports regarding the announcement of election to the so-called ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’ Legislative Assembly. The government of India has conveyed its strong protests to the Government of Pakistan and reiterated that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladak, including the areas of so-called Gilgit and Baltistan are an integral part of India by virtue of its accession in 1947. The Government of Pakistan has no locus stand on territories illegally and forcibly occupied’ said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.