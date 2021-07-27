Mumbai court issues arrest warrant for actress Kangana Ranaut

Andheri: Kangana Ranaut has one last opportunity to appear before the court in the defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar. If the actress fails to appear at the next hearing, a bailable warrant will be issued against her. Kangana’s lawyer informed the court that she would not be at the hearing on Tuesday (July 27) since she was out of the country. She sought exemption from appearing in person.

Jay Bharadwaj, representing Javed Akhtar, opposed the exemption and asked for a bailable warrant since Kangana had not appeared on any dates. Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate RR Khan granted her exemption for the day after hearing both sides and applying Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during the pandemic. In the event Kangana fails to appear at the next date, a bailable warrant will be issued against her.

Javed Akhtar had filed a complaint with the Magistrate Court against Kangana alleging that her statements violated sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code. Kangana stated in an interview she gave to a channel that Javed Akhtar belonged to a ‘Bollywood suicide gang’ that could ‘get away with anything’.

Sushant Singh Rajput case was investigated by the CBI in 2020 at the time of this statement. Kangana challenged the warrant that was issued and the process of issuance. The Dindoshi sessions court, however, rejected this challenge. In the Bombay High Court, Kangana has now challenged the proceeding.