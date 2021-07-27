Sunanda Pushkar Death Case: Delhi Court defers order

New Delhi: A court in New Delhi has deferred its order on framing charges in the Sunanda Pushkar death case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to August 18. The court has also allowed the prosecution to submit further submissions in the case.

Former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor is the accused. He is at present, under bail in the case.

Delhi police have registered charge sheet against Tharoor under Sections 498A (Marital cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a hotel room in January 2014. The forensic report had indicated the presence of drugs in her system. While initial investigation had been on whether it was a murder, the police finally filed a charge sheet for suicide.