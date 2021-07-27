The Congress’ philosophy is no mission but commission: JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda hit out at Congress and accused that the philosophy of the Congress party has been ‘no mission but commission’. The BJP leader claimed that BJP has been synonymous with nationalism.

Congress has the philosophy of ‘no decision is the best decision’ and whenever there is a deal in the interest of the country, its philosophy remains ‘no mission but commission,’ said the BJP president.

‘Nationalism is a synonym of the Bharatiya Janata Party. It is our responsibility to preserve this,’ added the BJP leader while addressing a function on Kargil Vijay Diwas organized at BJP Headquarters.

Also Read: Big day for Mamata Banerjee ; Will meet PM Modi and Congress leaders

‘Earlier, a terrorist used to come to India and create disturbance for 2.5 years. The army is the same, but if the leadership is not right, the terrorist can create havoc for 2.5 years. If the leadership is right, they can be neutralized in 2.5 weeks, he said.