Tokyo Olympics: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain enters quarterfinals

Tokyo: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has entered the quarterfinals of women’s 69kg category boxing at the Tokyo Olympics. She defeated Nadine Apetz of Germany by a split decision (30-27,30-27,29-28,28-29,27-30).

The boxer from Assam is now just one step away from a medal in the Olympics. As per Olympic guidelines, boxers who enter the semi-finals are assured of at least a bronze medal.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: India beat Spain in hockey

Earlier on Sunday, India’s ace boxer MC Mary Kom entered the Round of 16 of the women’s flyweight category by defeating Miguelina Garcia of the Dominican Republic.