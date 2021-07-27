You gave your best: PM on Bhavani’s ‘sorry’ tweet after crashing out of Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Indian fencer CA Bhavani Devi, who made history despite her second-round elimination at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, calling her an ‘inspiration’ for Indian citizens and said the government is proud of her effort.

Bhavani Devi created history when she entered the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She became the first Indian athlete to compete in an Olympic fencing event with her entry into the bout. Bhavani began her campaign with a victory over Tunisia’s Ben Azizi Nadia, becoming the first Indian woman to win a fencing match at the Olympics.

‘You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens,’ PM Modi tweeted.

You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens. https://t.co/iGta4a3sbz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Bhavani Devi has set her sights on Paris 2024 after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the round of 32. ‘Big Day. It was Excitement & Emotional. I won the First Match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and become the First INDIAN Fencing Player to win a Match at Olympic but 2nd Match I lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet. I did my level best but couldn’t win. I am sorry,’ Bhavani Devi shared earlier in the day.

Also Read: Manipur to appoint Tokyo Olympic silver-medalist Mirabai Chanu as Additional SP

‘Every end has a beginning, I will continue my practice and definitely work hard to win a medal at the next Olympics in France and make my country proud. I want to thank each one of you who stood by me,’ she added.