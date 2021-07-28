18 killed, 24 injured in bus-truck collision

Barabanki: In a tragic incident, 18 people sleeping on the road were killed and 24 injured on the Lucknow-Ayodhya national highway in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh this morning as a speeding truck hit a double-decker bus parked at the roadside due to breakdown. The victims were labourers from Bihar, who were returning to Haryana. They were sleeping in front of the bus and the overspeeding truck hit the bus from behind.

‘A truck rammed into a bus near Ram Sanehi Ghat In Barabanki, late last night. About 18 casualties with many passengers sustaining injuries. Rescue operation to recover the dead bodies stuck under the bus is underway,’ said Satya Narayan Sabat, ADG, Lucknow Zone.

The bus driver had asked passengers to rest while he was repairing the bus. Soon after, a truck collided into the parked bus resulting in many casualties,’ added Sabat.

‘Most of the passengers hailed from various districts in Bihar, including Sitamarhi and Saharsa. They were returning to their native state from Punjab and Haryana, where they had put up for work. Following this tragic mishap, the district administration and the police have launched a probe into the matter and to ensure that the wounded receive the best medical treatment that’s available,’ he added.