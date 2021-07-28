Alia Bhatt steals Ranbir Kapoor’s cap

Alia Bhatt has stolen her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor’s cap, and is announcing it to the world. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a couple of photos in which she was seen wearing a black cap with the words ‘High as your expectations’ written on it.

The RRR star wore her hair loose underneath the cap and paired it with a black top. Alia Bhatt was spotted posing indoors with a collection of framed photos as a backdrop. ‘When you miss him so much that you steal his belongings (cap and upside-down smiley emoji),’ Alia captioned the photos. ‘And make sure you take a lot of selfies,’ she added.

For the past three years, Alia and Ranbir have been dating. The couple who will soon appear in ‘Brahmastra’, made their relationship official at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception.

The families of Ranbir and Alia are also close. Neetu recently shared a photo of her ‘world,’ which included Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and granddaughter Samaira. Ranbir, on the other hand, was recently seen with Alia’s family celebrating her grandfather’s birthday. Alia was also seen spending time with Ranbir’s father, late actor Rishi Kapoor when he was being treated in New York for cancer.