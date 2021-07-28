‘Clash of Gangs’ by monkey troops bring traffic to a halt in Thailand street

Most people associate gang fights with movies and television shows, but they are now a reality on Thailand’s streets. However, the brawl is not between humans, but between rival monkey gangs! The brawl was so intense that it halted traffic and caused a traffic jam. The bizarre footage, which was captured by a bystander, is now going viral.
Two large groups of monkeys were seen charging at each other fiercely in videos that went viral, terrifying commuters at a crossroad. People on motorcycles and cars were seen waiting as the simians continued their brawl, while a few tried to steer clear of the chaos, fearing they would be caught in the crossfire.
The incident came to light when a Facebook user, Wisrut Suwanphak, shared a couple of videos capturing the scary duel. The post went viral not just in Thailand but outside as well with over 10,000 shares.
#??????????????? ?????????????? ??????? ?????????? ?????????????#??????????????????
Posted by Wisrut Suwanphak on Sunday, July 25, 2021
The bizarre incident occurred near Prang Sam Yot, in front of Phra Kan Shrine in Lopburi, a popular tourist destination known for its thousands of monkeys. The primates have been struggling to find food due to Covid-19 restrictions that kept tourists out of the city and a lockdown that kept even most locals inside. Hunger appears to have sparked the conflict between the two groups.
Post Your Comments