Commodity market: Gold prices surge marginally

Mumbai: The price of gold surged marginally on the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) August gold futures gained by Rs 62 to Rs 47,635 per 10 gram. Silver futures also gained by Rs 236 to reach Rs 66,292 per kilogram. On Tuesday, gold settled at Rs 47,573 and silver at Rs 66,056.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold edged higher by Rs 160 per 8 gram to Rs 35,840. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4480, up by Rs 20.

At the international market, the price of spot gold remained firm at US dollar 1798.75 per ounce. Meanwhile, the US gold futures slipped by 0.1% to US dollar 1798.20 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver slipped 0.06% to US dollar 25.2 per ounce.