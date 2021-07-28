Covid 19: A doctor tests positive thrice, twice after fully vaccinated

Mumbai: A Mumbai doctor, who has been fully vaccinated twice, revealed to the media on Tuesday (July 27, 2021) that she tested positive for the COVID-19 virus 3 times in over a year. Dr. Shrusthi Halari, 26, works at the Mulund COVID-19 Centre in Mumbai and tested positive three times in the last 13 months, according to the media report.

The first time she was exposed to Coronavirus was June 2020; the following two episodes occurred after being fully vaccinated on May 29 and July 11. Dr. Shrusthi also stated that her entire family had received both doses by April end and that they had tested positive for the first time in July.

Dr. Shrusthi described the reinfections as confusing. ‘I suffered more the third time. My brother and mother have diabetes and my father has hypertension and cholesterol problems. My brother had difficulty breathing, so he was kept on oxygen for two days,’ she said.

As part of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s study into the incidence of the infection after having received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, her swab samples have also been collected for genome sequencing.