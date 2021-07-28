How to get the most wanted job as a fresher: Crucial tips

Every year, millions of candidates enter the highly competitive job market and strive to land a job in their dream organization. Given the level of competition and the constant evolution of the market, simply having a stellar academic record isn’t enough; it is simply the prerequisite. In order to gain an edge, a person needs something more, such as certifications, excellent communication skills, or solid work experience. Let’s take a look at some of the tips and tricks that will make a fresher more employable.

1. Pick your path

Candidates have numerous options depending on the course or degree they have pursued. However, that can often lead to confusion and indecision. Therefore, candidates need to decide what kind of career they wish to pursue. Having made a decision, it is possible to take care of everything else. Candidates should choose careers based on their interests and skills.

2. Be more communicative

In today’s business world, communication skills are extremely important. When two candidates have similar academic records, they can often be the deciding factor. Since the domestic markets are now merging into one huge global market, job seekers must master communication in English, which is recognized as the global language.

3. Craft an interesting resume

The adage “the first impression is the last impression” applies especially to the corporate market. The first impression is made by your resume. Therefore, when creating one, you need to pay attention. If you want to be shortlisted for an interview, make sure your resume is clear and concise.

4. Gain skills in problem-solving

These days, employers prefer candidates who do not fold under pressure and can solve problems on the fly. Therefore, it can be beneficial to develop skills such as creativity, time management, teamwork, communication, and research.

5. Work as an intern

Today, almost every job requires a candidate to have some previous work experience. You can benefit greatly from internships in this regard. In addition to showing your prospective employer that you have worked in a work environment before, you will be able to hone your skills. According to a survey report by Compare Camp, 70% of companies offer interns a full-time job, and 80% of interns accept it.

6. Create a strong network

The lone wolf dies in the wild, but the pack survives. You need a strong professional network if you want to succeed in business. You will be able to increase the hiring chances with these contacts prior to advertising your position publicly.

Read more: In 2-3 years, electric two-wheelers could account for 10% of overall sales

7. Prior to applying, consider your suitability

Candidates often apply for every job that they see out of desperation, regardless of whether they are qualified or not. The organizations do not shortlist such resumes since they are searching for candidates who are suitable for the role. If you want to avoid rejection, apply for jobs that you are qualified for. All job seekers can increase their chances of landing a job by considering these simple yet effective tips.