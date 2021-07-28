India least prepared for automation in Asia Pacific

According to a recent research study conducted by Deloitte and commissioned by the Autodesk Foundation, India ranks fifth in terms of the impact of automation and ninth in terms of level preparedness. Due to higher employment shares in agriculture, manufacturing and construction all of which are identified as high-risk industries in the report titled ‘The Future of Work is Now: Is APAC Ready?’ the country is more likely to be impacted by automation.

It looks at the state of automation and the future of work in 12 countries across Asia Pacific, including Australia, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The goal of the report is to identify the labor markets in A-Pac that are most vulnerable to technological disruption and to propose solutions to help workers thrive as automation becomes a reality. According to the study, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan are the countries most vulnerable to and unprepared for the coming wave of automation.

Covid-19 has significantly accelerated the global adoption of automation. Nearly half of all businesses, according to the report, plan to increase their use of robotic process automation in the coming year.

‘Automation creates opportunities for new, more meaningful types of work as it replaces mundane or repetitive manual tasks. But the state of preparedness of countries and industries will determine whether they benefit from these advances,’ said Rajeev Mittal, Regional Director for India and SAARC at Autodesk. ‘Improving digital literacy, supporting disadvantaged workers and putting in place the right infrastructure and skills will help create new roles that workers can transition into,’ he said.

Regardless of geography, the report concludes that automation will create opportunity if the right support mechanisms are put in place and the focus is squarely on helping workers succeed.