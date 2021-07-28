J&K: Cloudburst hits a village here, 4 dead, over 40 missing

Kishtwar: A cloudburst struck a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir early this morning, killing four people and leaving around 40 missing. In the flash floods and cloudbursts, at least eight homes were damaged.

Several rescue teams have been sent to Honzar village of Dacchan tehsil, and further details are awaiting, they said. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said the air force has been contacted to lift the injured when necessary.

‘The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains during the upcoming days and water levels in rivers and nallas are expected to rise, which can pose a threat to the inhabitants residing near rivers, nallas, water bodies and slide-prone areas,’ the district administration said late on Tuesday night.