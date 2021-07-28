New Instagram accounts by teens to be private

Instagram will now make sure that all users under the age of 16 who sign up for the service have their accounts set to private by default. It will also change how advertisers reach out to younger audiences, limiting targeting to just three metrics.

Users under the age of 16 who already have a public account on Instagram will not be forced to go private. Instead, it will display a notification emphasizing the advantages of having a private account and instructing them on how to change their privacy settings.

‘We’ve developed a new technology that allows us to find accounts that have shown potentially suspicious behavior and to stop those accounts from interacting with young people’s accounts. By potentially suspicious behavior, we mean accounts that belong to adults that may have recently been blocked or reported by a young person,’ Karina Newton, Public Policy Director – Instagram, said in a press briefing.

Instagram will no longer show young people’s accounts and Reels in the ‘For You’ tab to adults who have been identified as ‘potentially suspicious.’