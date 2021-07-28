Promoting education: State govt provides free books to students

Ranchi: A proposal to provide free textbooks to students studying in Class 9 and 10 in government schools was approved by the Jharkhand government on Tuesday. A government spokesperson said the decision was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. ‘Approval was given for the provision of free textbooks to all students enrolled in classes 9 and 10 in government schools of Jharkhand,’ the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the Jharkhand cabinet approved an upgraded electrification project through solar microgrids and standalone solar systems for 246 villages, an increase over 230 villages under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana.

The revised estimate for the project is Rs 109 crore. Additionally, the cabinet extended various centrally sponsored schemes until March 31, 2022, following a decision by the Centre.