Shilpa Shetty broke down during police raid, fought with Raj Kundra: Report

Mumbai: Mumbai Police sources reported that Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, fought during the raid at their home by the crime branch. During the argument, she reportedly burst into tears and the team had to intervene to calm her down. Furthermore, she told the cops that she was not aware of his actions.

Raj Kundra was arrested last week for alleged involvement in a porn racket and is currently in police custody. He is accused of producing and streaming pornographic content through an app called Hotshots.

Shilpa was also questioned during the raid at Raj’s Mumbai home, according to sources.

“Shilpa was very upset after the interrogation. She and Kundra had a huge argument where she shouted and asked him what was the need of doing such a thing and why he did everything. The crime branch team had to intervene between the couple to pacify the actress,” the sources said. Shilpa told the police tearfully that she wasn’t aware of the contents of Raj’s app.

The sources report that Shilpa confronted Raj and told him that his actions had not only brought tarnish to the family’s reputation but also resulted in cancellations of endorsements and financial losses. ‘She asked him what was the need of doing such things when they achieved a standing in society,’ the Mumbai Police sources said.

Raj had expected his arrest after nine others were arrested for pornography in March and had tried to hide his tracks, according to the sources. ‘Kundra had changed his phone in March so that no data can be recovered. When Crime Branch officials asked him about his old phone, he told them he threw it away. Police believe that the old phone contains many important pieces of evidence and is looking for it,’ they said.

The crime branch has appointed a financial auditor to investigate Raj and Shilpa’s funds. ‘In the investigation, the Crime Branch has found transactions worth crores were done from the joint account of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The Crime Branch suspects that the earnings from ‘Hotshots’ and ‘Bolly Fame’ app used to come into this account,’ sources said, adding that an investigation is underway to determine whether the earnings were invested in bitcoins.

Raj was arrested in connection with a pornographic case last Monday. He has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. He has been remanded in police custody till July 27.