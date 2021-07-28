Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower for the third day in a row in the Indian share market. As per trade analysts, the anxiety of investors over the US Federal Reserve’s policy had lead to the negative performance of the Indian markets.

BSE Sensex settled at 52,443.71, lower by 135.05 points or 0.26%. NSE Nifty ended lower by 37.05 points or 0.24% at 15,709.40. The broader market breadth of the Bombay Stock Exchange was lower as 1719 shares declined and 1414 shares surged.

Also Read: Commodity market: Gold prices surge marginally

The top gainers in the market were Bharati Airtel, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank. The top losers in the market were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr.Reddy’s Labs, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and SBI.