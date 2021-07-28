Toddler falls to death from fourth floor in Chennai

A 15-month-old boy slipped from the fourth floor of a building in Sastri Nagar. Himashu Barik died in the hospital on Tuesday. Kamala Kanth Barik and Rashmitha, the child’s parents, work as house help for Ganapathi on 11th cross street.

The structure is four stories tall, with a section dedicated to housekeeping on each floor. Rashmitha was feeding Himashu around 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

Himashu, who was sitting on the bed, moved to the nearby window and fell out as she stepped aside to wash her hands.

With severe head injuries, he was rushed to a private hospital in Adyar, but he died around 10 a.m. The Sastri Nagar police have opened a case based on information, and an investigation is underway.

Kamala Kanth had been working in the house for about 15 years and had moved in with his wife two years ago, according to the police.