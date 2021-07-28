Tokyo Olympics: India’s schedule for today

Tokyo: India’s ace shuttler, PV Sindhu has entered the pre-quarterfinals in the women’s shuttle badminton by defeating NY Cheung of Hong Kong on Wednesday in straight games by 21-9,21-16. But, the Indian women’s hockey team lost to Britain by 4-1. This is the third consecutive defeat of the Indian eves in the group-level events. In archery, India’s Tarundeep Rai lost to Itay Shanny of Israel by 5-6 in the elimination round.

India’s schedule on Wednesday:

BADMINTON:

B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw (Netherlands) – 2:30 pm IST

ROWING:

Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2 – Arjun Lal Jat & Arvind Singh 08:35 am IST (Subject to weather changes)

SAILING:

49er Men’s Race 2, 3 & 4 KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar – 12:30 pm IST (Subject to weather changes)

BOXING:

Women’s Middleweight (69-75kg) Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria) – 02:33 pm IST

ARCHERY:

Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC) – 12:30 pm IST

Women’s Archery Round of 32 – Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Bhutan) – 02:14 pm IST