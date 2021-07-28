‘Wake up Pinarayi’: BJP national leadership hits out at Kerala CM

New Delhi: BJP national leaders launched severe criticism against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his government over the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry, Kerala accounts for more than 50% of coronavirus cases reporting in the country. Kerala is the first state in the country to report more than 20,000 cases in more than 50 days.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya accused that the government’s decision to relax curbs during Eid is behind the recent increase of cases. ‘Kerala reported 22,129 new Covid cases, the highest single-day spike in two months, with a TPR of 12.35%. Muslim majority Malappuram district logged over 4000 cases in a single day. Eid relaxation is coming home to roost. Silence of the secularists is deafening,’ tweeted Malviya.

‘50% of the COVID positive cases in the country comes from Kerala, thanks to the Eid relaxations. But as expected the narrative would always be built around a Kumbh or a Kawar Yatra. Hmmm …Kerala Model?,’ tweeted BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

‘50% of all India active cases are from Kerala. Feel sorry for the people of the state for having such a callous administration. The credibility of MSM is too under stress except for a few who are discussing it. Rest all have their priorities elsewhere for obvious reasons,’ tweeted BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh using a hashtag ‘#wakeUpPinarayi’.

‘Request MSM to carry series of articles & @IIM_Bangalore to conduct series of lectures on “ Who failed Kerala ..? “. If not your credibility will be dented for a long time to come. 50% cases today are from the state today,’ tweeted again Santhosh.

Kerala government had relaxed lockdown guidelines for three days during Eid. The state government’s decision was strongly criticized by many including BJP, Indian Medical Association. Later Supreme Court has condemned the decision and criticized the government.