3,000 blackbucks seen crossing road in Gujarat, PM shares the spectacular video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently tweeted a video of a herd of blackbucks gracefully and quickly crossing the road. The video was first published by Gujarat’s official Twitter account, handled by the Department of Information. It was shot at the Blackbuck National Park in Bhavnagar.

Over 3000 blackbucks are seen crossing the road in this video. The blackbucks’ dexterous motions are enough to make anyone gasp. PM Modi captioned the video, saying, ‘Excellent.’

Since being shared, the post has received over 63k likes and is rapidly growing. Netizens were enthralled by the video and expressed their feelings about it in the comment section.

Blackbucks are protected animals and hunting them has been prohibited since 1972 under the Wildlife Act. They were formerly common over the Indian subcontinent, but their numbers have plummeted owing to overhunting, deforestation and habitat degradation. They are now listed as an endangered species.

The blackbuck population in the Velavadar National Park, an hour’s drive north of Bhavnagar, is well-known. The sanctuary, which hugs the southern shores of the Gulf of Khambhat, is 34 square kilometres in area. Aside from the blackbucks, the park is home to a diverse range of bird and animal species. Several migratory bird species, including pelicans and flamingos, may also be seen here.