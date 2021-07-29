Breaking News: Tokyo Olympics – Mary Kom bows out

Tokyo: India’s biggest medal prospect, MC Mary Kom bowed out of the Olympics. The Indian boxer lost to reigning Olympic Bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Columbia in the pre-quarterfinals of the 51-kilogram category by a split verdict of 2-3.

Kom, a six-time world champion had defeated Hernandez Garcia of the Dominican Republic to enter the pre-quarter. Mary Kom with six world championship titles to her name has also won gold medals at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. She had also won the bronze medal at the London Olympics.

Meanwhile, Indian Boxer Satish Kumar won his first match to advance to the quarterfinals.