Israel: Hospitals reopen coronavirus wards as serious cases increase

Amid a continuing surge in serious COVID-19 cases, several Israeli hospitals reopened their coronavirus wards on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of the extensive vaccination campaign, the hospitals shuttered the wards a few months ago. Last month, the number of severe cases in the United States fell to a low of 19.

However, as the ultra-infectious Delta variety gained traction, the number of infections and severe patients have steadily increased. According to Health Ministry data, the number of serious cases reached 153 on Wednesday, with 35 of them being classified as critical. Over the last week, the number of severe cases has more than doubled.

Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba stated that its coronavirus unit is reopening, which presently has nine patients, one of whom is in critical condition. The hospital also announced that it’s critical care Covid ward will open soon.

A similar action was revealed by Ziv Medical Center in Safed, which has four COVID-19 patients, one of whom is in critical condition.

A 91-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, three days after her 95-year-old husband died of the virus.

Also Read: World’s largest star sapphire cluster found in Sri Lankan backyard

According to data released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday morning, there were 2,260 new COVID-19 cases discovered in the country on Tuesday, with 2.38 percent of tests turns positive.

The number of active cases has risen to 14,365 up from approximately 200 six weeks ago.