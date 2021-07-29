‘Don’t book tickets to Dubai’: Airlines suspend flights from India

According to an airline spokesperson, Etihad Airways has suspended flights from India to United Arab Emirates (UAE) ‘until further notice’. The airliner’s move followed UAE banning all flights from India amid the Covid-19 pandemic. UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations, and holders of UAE Golden visas are exempt from the UAE entry restriction, however. During the indefinite ban, the airline will continue to operate cargo flights from the country. In the event that other airlines follow Dubai and other UAE destinations in indefinite flight bans, it may become extremely difficult for visitors to the country for business or pleasure.

‘The UAE government has temporarily suspended passenger travel from India to the UAE and Etihad’s network,’ the spokesperson said. ‘However, UAE citizens, diplomatic missions and delegations will be exempt from the UAE entry restriction. These passengers will undergo acceptance and quarantine,’ he added. ‘Etihad will continue to operate flights to India and cargo flights in both directions without any impact. Etihad will work closely with guests affected to notify them of the changes to their travel plans,’ the airline said.

In the case of passengers who purchased tickets from travel agencies, the airline advised them to contact that agency for more information. You can also find more information on ethical.com/destinationguide, through the mobile app, or by calling Etihad Airways at +971600555666.

‘In the meantime, guests with tickets purchased through a travel agent can contact the agency for assistance. This situation is in the early stages, and we will update guests with more information as it becomes available. Etihad regrets any inconvenience this may have caused to its guests’, the airline said. As a result of the pandemic, the UAE-based carrier earlier in July extended the suspension of its passenger operations from six countries, including India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan until July 31.