Fan asks Navya to try Bollywood, she says ‘beautiful women can run businesses too’

Take a bow, Navya Naveli Nanda. Navya is a member of Bollywood’s next generation, as she is Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and friends with Suhana Khan, who aspires to be an actress, Shanaya Kapoor, who is set to make her acting debut soon, and Ananya Panday, who debuted in the industry in 2019.

Navya Naveli Nanda, unlike her peers, is an entrepreneur and co-founder of Aara Health and the NGO Project Naveli. Navya responded to an Instagram user on Tuesday, who called a recent photo of her ‘beautiful’ and suggested she consider joining Bollywood. Navya, who expressed gratitude to the user, couldn’t help but make her point in response: ‘Thank you for your kind words but beautiful women can run businesses too.’ Mic drop.

Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from Fordham University in New York last year, and along with co-founder Mallika Sahney launched Aara Health, an online healthcare portal. Aara Health is a campaign dedicated to increasing women’s health awareness. Navya also recently launched Aara Wellness, a new initiative. Meanwhile, Project Naveli aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India.