Goan CM asks parents of rape victims why daughters were out so late

Days after the alleged gangrape of two minor girls on a Goa beach, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has come under fire from the Opposition for saying in the state Assembly that parents should think about why their children were out late at night on the beach.

‘When 14-year-olds stay on the beach the whole night, the parents need to introspect. Just because children don’t listen, we cannot put the responsibility on the government and police,’ Sawant had said on Wednesday, during a debate on a calling attention notice in the House.

On Monday, four men were arrested in South Goa and remanded in police custody for allegedly rapping two minor girls in Benaulim on Sunday evening and extorting money from them. The four accused — Asif Hateli, Rajesh Mane, Gajanan Chinchankar and Nitin Yabbal — were charged with gangrape and extortion at the Colva police station.

The two teenage victims, the accused and the witnesses are all Goa residents, according to the police. CM Sawant, who also holds the Home portfolio, said parents have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their children and hinted that they should not let their children, particularly minors, out at night as the incident took a political turn with the Opposition turning its guns on the BJP government in the state.