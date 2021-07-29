Kerala has the lowest immunity against Covid: Reveals serosurvey by ICMR

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released the findings of a serosurvey. As per the survey, the people of Kerala have the lowest immunity against Covid-19. The survey also found that only 44% of Kerala’s population above the age of six had so far been infected by Covid-19. The national average is 67%. As per the findings of the study, most of the people in Kerala are still susceptible to the infection. The survey was conducted across 70 districts in the country between June 14 and July 6.

Madhya Pradesh leads the chart with 79% seroprevalence while Kerala is at the bottom with 44.4%. Seroprevalence in Assam is 50.3% and Maharashtra 58%. Seropositivity signifies the presence of antibodies in the blood serum.

Also Read: Vaccine passport not planned for global travel, MEA clarifies

Rajasthan recorded 76.2% seroprevalence and Bihar 75.9%. Bihar is followed by Gujarat with 75.3%, Chhattisgarh with 74.6%, Uttarakhand with 73.1%, Uttar Pradesh with 71%, Andhra Pradesh with 70.2%, Karnataka (69.8%), Tamil Nadu (69.2%) and Odisha with 68.2%.

‘The national serosurvey by ICMR was designed to capture the extent of the spread of Covid infection at the national level. Therefore, the national serosurvey results do not reflect the heterogeneity of seroprevalence between districts and even between states,’ a statement issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The Union ministry also urged all states and union territories to conduct seroprevalence studies of their own in consultation with the ICMR.