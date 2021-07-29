New Covid test rule for passengers announced in UAE

Abu Dhabi: New Covid-19 tests rules for passengers were announced in UAE. The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways announced that passengers travelling abroad from Abu Dhabi for a 72-hour journey would not require a negative PCR Covid-19 test report when returning to Abu Dhabi. But, passengers must carry a negative PCR report while taking flights out of the Abu Dhabi International Airport. The new decision was announced to make travel simpler and easier for passengers on short breaks and business trips.

‘For trips less than 72 hours, valid PCR tests taken in the UAE can now be used for return journeys too. That means there’s no need to take another PCR test before flying back to Abu Dhabi. The certificate will be valid for 72 hours from the time of the result,’ the airline said.

Also Read: Gulf country extends lockdown

Etihad also informed that it had expanded the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass to seven more destinations such as Bangkok, Barcelona, Geneva, Madrid, Milan, New York and Singapore.