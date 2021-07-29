PM Modi’s New Education Policy allows students to pick their courses as they wish

It has been one year since the National Education Policy (NEP) has been implemented. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple key initiatives to ensure national development and called National Empowerment Plan the ‘mahayagya’. In addition to policymakers, students and teachers, PM Modi also addressed policymakers in the field of education and skill development via video conference.

The PM praised teachers, professors, and policy makers for their efforts in implementing the New Education Policy on the ground, even during the difficult time of Covid-19, noting that the level of education and direction given to our youth today will determine future progress and growth. ‘I believe that is one of the main factors behind the Mahayagya of national development’, said PM Modi.

As an example of young people from small towns achieving great results at an Olympic event, the PM cited the great showing of the youth from such towns. He praised the efforts of the youth in robotics, AI, start-ups and their leadership in industry 4.0. ‘New Education Policy, assures our youth that the country is fully with them and their aspirations. The artificial Intelligence programme which was launched today will make the student future-oriented and will pave the way for AI-driven economy. Similarly, National Digital Education Architecture, (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF) will go a long way in providing a digital and technological framework to the entire country,’ the Prime Minister said.

A further point he made was that the openness and lack of pressure in the New Education Policy is also evident in the options available to students. ‘Multiple entry and exit options will free students from being restricted to staying in one class or course,’ he said. Using Mahatma Gandhi’s words, PM Modi highlighted the importance of using local languages for instruction. Currently, 14 engineering colleges in 8 states are offering courses in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, Marathi and Bangla. Engineering courses have been translated into 11 languages using a tool.

In addition, he announced that Indian sign language has been granted the status of a language subject for the first time. Students will be able to study it as a language as well. More than 3 lakh students need sign language to complete their education. The PM said this will boost Indian sign language and help the divyang people. In launching the Academic Bank of Credit, the PM announced the establishment of 1st year engineering courses in regional languages and a set of guidelines for internationalizing higher education.

Additionally, Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation program for Grade 1 students, will be introduced; Indian Sign Language as a Subject at secondary level; NISHTHA 2.0, an interdisciplinary programme of teacher training designed by NCERT; SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analyzing Learning Levels), a skill-based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools; and a website devoted to Artificial Intelligence. The event also marked the launch of National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF).