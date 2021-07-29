Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee meet, urge unity to defeat the BJP in 2024

Mamata Banerjee met with Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday, their first meeting since the two parties contested the Bengal election as rivals in April-May. Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, was also present at the talks, which comes as the opposition moves to unite for a united fight in the 2024 national election.

‘Sonia ji has invited me to join her for a cup of tea, and Rahul ji is also present. We talked about Pegasus and the current state of Covid in the country. We also talked about the opposition’s unity. It was a great meeting with a lot of positive energy. Everyone must work together to defeat the BJP. It will be necessary for everyone to work together’ Ms. Banerjee said after a 45-minute meeting with Sonia Gandhi, whom she has met before.

After the Gandhis, Ms. Banerjee met with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Ms.Banerjee, who has been in Delhi for five days, also met with Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma.

Mamata Banerjee has emerged as a key figure in the opposition’s efforts to unite anti-BJP forces ahead of the next general election since her victory in Bengal.