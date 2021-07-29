Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in ‘green’

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices snapped their three-day losing streak and ended in green in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex settled 209 points or 0.4% high at 52,653. NSE Nifty ended at 15,778, higher by 69 points.

7 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth on the Bombay Stock Exchange was positive as 1936 shares ended higher and 1256 shares ended lower.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar, UAE dirham

The top gainers in the market were Hindalco, Tata Steel, State bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies and Sun Pharma. The top losers in the market were Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Coal India, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Hindustan Unilever, Divis’ Labs, Cipla and Hero Motocorp.