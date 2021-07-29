Strong earthquake of 8.2 magnitude hits near Alaska, tsunami warning issued

Washington: A strong earthquake measuring 8.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale had jolted the Alaskan Peninsula on late Wednesday. A tsunami warning in effect for south Alaska and Alaskan Peninsula was issued after the earthquake by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). As per the USGS, the epicenter of the earthquake was 91 kilometers southeast of the town of Perryville, a small village situated around 500 miles from Anchorage, Alaska’s biggest city.

‘Hazardous tsunami waves for this earthquake are possible within the next three hours along some coasts,’ the US Tsunami Warning System said in a statement.

Earlier last October, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake caused tsunami waves in Alaska’s southern coast, but no casualties were reported. In March 1964, Alaska was hit by a 9.2 magnitude earthquake. It was the strongest earthquake that had ever been recorded in North America. More than 25 people lost their lives in the quake and tsunami and it also devastated Anchorage and unleashed a tsunami that slammed the Gulf of Alaska, the US west coast, and Hawaii.

Alaska is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.