‘Awesome Star’ ejects billions of particles at superfast speed, Watch

People have always been fascinated by the Sun, which has been a source of mystery and intrigue for them. Scientists are now able to piece together a piece of the puzzle because of technological advancements. We also have a chance to see some of the occurrences concerning the star due to the various space agencies’ social media accounts and pages.

Nasa’s most recent tweet depicts a coronal mass ejection (CME) exploding from the Sun’s surface. ‘Our review of the solar system? One star. ? But it’s an awesome star. This image of our Sun shows a coronal mass ejection – or CME – erupting from its surface. These colossal waves of solar plasma shoot billions of particles into space at about 1 million miles, or 1,600,000 kilometers, per hour,’ Nasa shared.

They further wrote: ‘This particular CME, seen in extreme ultraviolet light by our Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) in 2013, did not head toward Earth. Unlike solar flares, which are powerful bursts of radiation that can temporarily cause communications and navigation blackouts, CMEs like this one can temporarily overload electrical systems if power companies are not prepared. Thankfully, our fleet of solar observatories helps us track these fascinating components of space weather, so disruptions on Earth are minimal.’

Since it was shared, the post has received over 4 million views and the numbers are still rising. ‘Wow, amazing,’ a netizen commented. ‘Beautiful,’ another wrote.

‘Is this a true footage,’ an Instagram user enquired? Nasa responded by saying, ‘Yes! Our Solar Dynamics Observatory captured it with a light filter. The spacecraft orbits the Sun and monitors its activity so we can better understand it.’