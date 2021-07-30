Breaking News: Tokyo Olympics: India assured of a second medal

Tokyo: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain entered the semi-finals in the women’s welterweight category (64-69 kg) at the Tokyo Olympics. She has secured a medal for the country in the event. As per Olympic guidelines, boxers who enter the semi-finals are assured of at least a bronze medal. Lovlina Borgohain entered the semi-finals by defeating Nein Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei.

Borgohain entered the quarterfinals by beating Nadine Apetz of Germany by a split decision (30-27,30-27,29-28,28-29,27-30).

Meanwhile, India’s Simranjit Kaur lost to Sudaporn Seesondee in the pre-quarterfinals of the women’s 60kg category.

Earlier on Thursday, India’s biggest medal prospect MC Mary Kom was bowed out of the event by losing to reigning Olympic Bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Columbia in the pre-quarterfinals of the 51-kilogram category by a split verdict of 2-3.