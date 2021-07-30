CBSE announced results of Class 12

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Class 12 examinations. Students can check the results on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in. The results can be checked on other sites as DigiLocker, IVRS, SMS and UMANG app.

99.37% of students have passed the examination. The result has been declared for 130,4561 students.

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Results:

Log in to the website cbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Login with roll number, registration number and other details

The result will be displayed on the next page

Download and take printout

Earlier this year the Union government had cancelled the CBSE Class 12 examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. CBSE implemented 30:30:40 formula based on the marks that students earned in their Class 10, Class 11 and Class12 examinations respectively.