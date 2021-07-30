Christian missionary arrested for misusing Vaishnav devotional songs

Guwahati: Assam police has arrested Christian missionary Ranjan Chautia for allegedly indulging in forceful religious conversion and also misusing devotional songs by Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardev. The Dibrugarh police arrested the evangelist from his Moran healing center after the Hindu Yuba Chatra Parishad lodged an FIR with police complaining that the missionary is misusing the devotional scriptures for religious conversions.

The Hindu Yuba Chatra Parishad in the complaint alleged that Ranjan Chutia misused the devotional scriptures written by Srimanta Sankardev and recreated the Hindu devotional songs to spread Christianity by changing its lyrics to add Jesus Christ’s name in these songs.

Also Read: BJP slams Left leaders for attending Chinese embassy event celebrating CCP centenary

As per reports, Chutia has converted thousands into Christianity by luring innocent people. He treated patients with healing prayers and provided monetary help as well. The police has registered a case against the missionary under Sections 153(A) and 195(A) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, Devananda Deb Goswami, the Sattradhikar of Batadrava Sattra had condemned the conversion activities of evangelist groups and urged the state government to take immediate actions. Secretary-General of the Hindu Yuba Chatra Parishad, Babul Bora had also urged the state government to interfere in the matter to stop the religious conversion activities in the state.