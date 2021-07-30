Commodity Market: Gold prices touch month’s high

Mumbai: The price of yellow metal remained unchanged in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the August gold futures slipped by 0.06% to Rs 48,368 per 10 gram. Silver also fell by 0.26% to Rs 68,024 per kilogram.

The price of sovereign gold surged for the third day in a row in the Kerala market. The price was up by Rs 280 to reach at Rs 36,200 per 8 grams. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4560, up by Rs 35. The price has touched this month’s high.

In the international market, the price of spot gold remained firm at US dollar 1827.28 per ounce. US gold futures eased 0.2% to US dollar 1832.00 per ounce.

Meanwhile, as per data released by the World Gold Council (EGC), the gold demand surged in India. The demand for the yellow metal rose by 19.2% to 76.1 tonne during April-June this year.