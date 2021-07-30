Complaint registered against Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Ghost Stories’

Mumbai: Digital streaming platform, Netflix India has received a complaint against Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s anthology film ‘Ghost Stories’ released in 2020. This is the first complaint registered after the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting launched the new Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

The complaint has been registered against a scene in the film in which actress Sobhita Dulipala’s character eats a foetus after having a miscarriage. ‘The scene is not required for the story and if the creators wished to add such a scene, there should have been a trigger warning for women who have gone through the trauma of miscarriages,’ said the complaint.

As per the new IT Law, all complaints must be registered within 24 hours and addressed at the earliest. ‘As this was a partner-managed production (RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment), we reached out to the production company to share the complaint,’ said a spokesperson of Netflix.

‘So it has started… A complaint came into Netflix on Ghost Stories. This is the end’, wrote Kashyap on Instagram stories. Later he removed the post.

Ghost Stories is an anthology of four films directed by Bollywood filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar.