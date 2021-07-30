DGCA announces decision on suspension of international flight services

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the suspension on international flights services from and to the country. The civil aviation watchdog in the country has extended the ban until August 31. The suspension on foreign commercial passenger flights was set to terminate on July 31.

Only cargo flights and flights specifically approved by DGCA will allowed to operate during this time. Also, commercial flights under the air bubble scheme will also be allowed. India has formed an air bubble deal with 24 countries. Under the scheme, special international flights can be operated by their national air carriers between the two countries.

Passenger air services were suspended on March 23, 2020, due to the nationwide lockdown in India. DGCA has extended the suspension several times since then. Domestic flight services, however, resumed from May 25, 2020.