India to hold joint military exercise with Russia from August 1

Moscow: The 12th edition of the India-Russia joint military exercise (INDRA) will begin from August 1 at Volgograd city in Russia. The mega exercise will last for 13 days. This year the focus of the exercise will be on counter-terrorism operations. 250 personnel from the Indian and Russian Army will participate in the exercise.

‘The 12th edition of Indo-Russia joint military exercise INDRA-21 will be held at Volgograd, Russia from August 1 to 13. The Indian Army contingent comprising of a Mechanised Infantry battalion underwent rigorous training at different locations in India to refine their drills for participation in the joint exercise,’ said a statement issued by the Indian Army.

‘Exercise INDRA-21 will further strengthen mutual confidence and interoperability between the Indian Russian armies and enable sharing of best practices between the contingents of both the countries. The exercise will be yet another milestone in strengthening security cooperation and will serve to reinforce the longstanding bond of friendship between India and Russia,’ the statement added.