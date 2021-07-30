Man who killed 5 family members gets 205 years in prison

A US man was sentenced to 205 years in jail for shooting five members of his family and gave no reason for his acts, saying that he must be filled with hatred.

Before getting his sentence on Tuesday, Christopher Stokes told the Judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court that he wasn’t asking for leniency and he deserved to be imprisoned. Stokes, 44, said he had no idea why he murdered his family members.

Teresa Thomas, 41 and her two children, Tiera Agee, 16 and Demetrius Thomas, 14, were killed. Marcus Stokes, 19 and Lakeitha Stokes, 17, who were both related to Stokes, were also slain.

Stokes’ three-year-old grandson was the only one who was spared. According to prosecutors, the child witnessed the incident and implored Stokes not to harm him.

As per the criminal complaint, on April 27, last year, Stokes called 911 and informed dispatchers that he had ‘just massacred’ his family.

Stokes was sentenced to 40 years in prison for each of the five charges of first-degree reckless murder to which he had pled guilty, plus additional five years for illegally carrying a pistol as a convicted felon, by Milwaukee County Judge Michelle Havas.