Micromax launches new budget smartphone: Know specifications and price

Mumbai: Popular Indian smartphone brand, Micromax launched its latest budget smartphone ‘In 2b’. The new phone is the successor of ‘Micromax In Ib’ launched last year.

The new smartphone is powered by Unisoc T610 SoC processor and has 6GB RAM. The phone has a 6.52-inch HD+ display and 5,000 mAh battery. Micromax claims that the battery will allow 30 hours of web browsing or 15 hours of video streaming.

Micromax In 2b is provided with a dual rear camera- 13 MP primary lens, 2MP secondary and a 5MP camera in the front.

Micromax has launched three colour variants of the phone- Black, Blue and Green. It is priced at Rs 7999 for 4GB+64GB storage and Rs 8999 for 6GB+64GB storage. The phone will be available from August 6 in Flipkart and Micromaxinfo.com.