Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu enjoys home-made food after 2 years

Imphal: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, the first Indian medalist at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, is enjoying the feeling of being back at home after being away for a long time. Chanu, who returned to her hometown, Imphal on Tuesday after winning silver in women’s 49kg category, tweeted a photo of herself enjoying a home-cooked meal after two years.

‘That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years,’ she tweeted.

That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years. pic.twitter.com/SrjNqCXZsm — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 29, 2021

Chanu tweeted earlier about being reunited with her family. ‘This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I’m grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level,’ she tweeted, with some pictures.

Chanu was welcomed warmly in her hometown upon her return. The chief minister of Manipur, Biren Singh, presented Chanu with a cheque for Rs 1 crore as a cash reward and the appointment order as additional superintendent of police (sports).

‘This silver medal is even more special because of the love people of India and my state Manipur have shown me. I’m grateful to each and every person who came today to congratulate me and gave me their blessings,’ she had tweeted.