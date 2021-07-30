Release date of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bell Bottom’ announced

Mumbai: The release date of ‘Bell Bottom’ starring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has been announced. The spy thriller will be releasing on August 19. The film was scheduled to release on July 27, 2021, and was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN Date: August 19, 2021, Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19,’ Akshay Kumar tweeted.

The film has an ensemble cast including Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The film directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and bankrolled by Vasu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

Bell Bottom is a spy thriller set in the 1980s and is based on the plane hijacks. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a RAW agent, Lara Dutta essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.