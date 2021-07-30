Shilpa Shetty approaches Bombay HC against publication of defamatory content

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking an injunction against different known and unknown media houses/news channels from publishing defamatory information against her.

Shetty claimed in her lawsuit, filed through Parinam Law Associates, that the media outlet published the articles in question with the intent of increasing their readership by sensationalizing news and reporting false statements about her and her husband Raj Kundra, who is the subject of a criminal investigation.

She wants the 29 defendants to remove libellous information about her and make an unreserved apology, claiming that the alleged articles and videos are false, unfounded and unjustified. Clapping Hands Private Limited, Free Press Journal, Facebook, Instagram, Google and others are among the responders.

‘Defendants be jointly and severally ordered and decreed to pay the Applicant an amount of Rs. 25 Crores as and by way of damages together with interest thereon @ 18% p.a. from the date of filing of the suit till payment and/or realization and/or for other interim/ad-interim reliefs as prayed for in the Plaint and the captioned Application,’ the petition states.

She has accused the media of invading her privacy and meddling in her personal life by publishing inaccurate, disparaging and false libellous remarks about her life and marriage. Shetty further claims that she is being portrayed as a criminal and a wife who has deserted her husband.

‘The Defamatory Article No.1 paints the Applicant as a criminal aiding another accused being her husband. The Applicant states that the Defendants have been deliberately inciting anger and hatred among the general public against the Applicant and continue to place such defamatory content in the public domain against the Applicant thereby constantly subjecting the Applicant to mental harassment, trauma and sabotaging her reputation.’