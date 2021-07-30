State extends lockdown, no new relaxations

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government announced on Friday (30 July) an extension of the lockdown until August 9. The government has not announced any further relaxations, according to sources.

In accordance with an order released by the government, all hotels and bars will remain closed. The government announced earlier that the lockdown in the state would last until July 19. According to the earlier order issued by the government, interstate bus transport (private and government), cinemas, bars, swimming pools, cultural and political events involving the public, educational institutions and zoos will remain closed.

‘Shops, commercial activities will be allowed to function till 9 pm. Earlier they were only permitted till 8 pm only. Hotels, tea stalls, bakeries, roadside shops, etc can function with 50 percent capacity till 9 pm. Moreover, bus services to Puducherry can also resume their operations now,’ the government notification stated earlier.