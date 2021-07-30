Tokyo Olympics: India’s Deepika Kumari bows out in quarterfinals

Tokyo: In archery, India’s Deepika Kumari bowed out at the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics. The World Number.1 archer, Deepika Kumari lost to An San of South Korea in straight sets. Deepika entered the quarterfinals by defeating Ksenia Perova of Russia.

Deepika’s husband Atanu Das is the only Indian left in contention for a medal as he made the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday with a stunning shoot-off win over two-time Olympic champion Oh Jin Hyek.

Meanwhile, India was assured of a medal as Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain entered the semi-finals of the women’s Welterweight (64-69kg) category. The Indian women’s hockey team also registered their first win of the campaign, sealing a 1-0 win vs Ireland.